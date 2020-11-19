Sharon Grace Ozarowicz

May 3, 1959 – November 3, 2020

Sharon Grace Ozarowicz, 61, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at OHSU Hospital in Portland following complications from surgery. She was born in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of Paul and Isabell (Schmidt) Ostermann May 3, 1959.

She attended school at St. Edward Catholic School until 1972, when it closed. She graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1977. Following high school, she worked in the library at Oregon State University.

Sherri married Jerry Ozarowicz November 6, 1982. They lived briefly in Texas then in Colorado before she joined the Air Force. Following basic training, they moved to Monterey, California, for a year for her language school as a German linguist. She was stationed in Germany and enjoyed traveling in Europe, especially exploring old castles. With her German ancestry, she could pass for a native since she spoke the language fluently. Her military service was completed in Washington, DC, where her first son, Brian, was born.

After accepting early retirement from the Air Force in 1993, the family returned to her hometown, where her second son, Michael, was born. She worked as a Lebanon rural mail carrier for many years and enjoyed serving her customers. She was also an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In more recent years she enjoyed traveling around Europe with friends.

Sherri is survived by her sons, Brian and Michael, of Lebanon; sister, Mary Hake, of Crooked River Ranch; brother, Paul Ostermann, of Siguatepeque, Honduras; and four nieces. Everyone who knew her loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, and a sister, Jeane Marie.

A memorial service will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church at a later date.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Obria Pregnancy Center in Lebanon, Oregon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com