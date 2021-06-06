Sharon Richards

May 7, 1933 - April 22, 2021

Sharon Richards slipped peacefully into eternal life on April 22, 2021. Sharon was born to Rex and Jewel Casey on May 7, 1933 in McMinnville, Oregon. She married Ron Richards and they blended her two children from a previous marriage with his three children. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Ron and her son Don. Sharon is survived by her children Dave Richards (Sally), Patti McConville (John), Susie Wester (Ken), and Brian Field (Robin), as well as her brother Verne Casey (Georgeanne). Sharon had a large family and greatly enjoyed her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

From baton majorette at Albany High School and being crowned Timber Carnival Princess upon her graduation to becoming a Master Gardener arranging summer garden tours in her later years. Sharon was an integral part of her local community throughout her life. She was an active member of the First Church of Christian Science. Sharon was also a member of Chapter O, PEO where she served as president several times. She poured her heart into her community by serving at St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, mentoring young women at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility, and supporting emergent readers through the SMART program in Albany schools. Additionally, Sharon was active in Leisure Hour Book Club and Modern Travelers.

Both Sharon and Ron were always ready for a party or a get together, and greatly enjoyed playing the role of host and hostess at their home. They loved being with their many friends and spending time with their family. Sharon and Ron loved to travel. They traveled all around the world together. Through her love of travel, Sharon spent many years successfully managing Away Travel in Albany.

Sharon Richards was an amazingly loving, kind and spirited woman who loved her community, friends and adored her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute in Sharon's memory are encourage to make a donation to one of the following or to a favorite charity:

Senior Dog Rescue of Oregon. sdroregon.com

Talking books and Braille library. www.oregon.gov/library