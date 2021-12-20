Shaul Levi

May 10, 1942 - December 6, 2021

On December 6, 2021, Shaul Levi died a few short months after his diagnosis of leukemia. He was attended by his wife, Catherine, and his son, Boaz, when he passed. With his warmth, intellect and quiet manner, Shaul left a distinct mark on this earth.

Shaul was born on May 10, 1942, in Haifa, Israel, to his two German-Jewish parents, Heinz Otto Levi and Eleonor Levi. Heinz and Eleonor were refugees from Nazi Germany, fleeing just before deportations to the concentrations camps began. Shaul grew up in Nahariya, on the shores of the Mediterranean, where he excelled in soccer and academics. When not in school, he was playing soccer or working delivering laundry to the hospital. In his spare time, he dove and body-surfed in the sea. His life changed substantially when he moved with his family to the United States where they could make a better life. The Levi family landed in New York City on October 18, 1957, when Shaul was 15 years old and Sputnik was quietly circling the earth, dominating the news. After a short stay in New York, the Levi family moved to San Francisco, where Shaul's father found work as a plumber. Shaul graduated from Washington High School in 1960 and earned a soccer scholarship to University of San Francisco where he played for the USF Dons. Shaul graduated with a degree in physics from USF then attended UC Davis where he met Catherine Brown, whom he described as "the best thing that ever happened to me." Catherine and Shaul moved to Seattle, Washington, where he briefly worked for Boeing and then attended the University of Washington and earned a Ph.D. in Geophysics, specifically paleomagnetism.

Shaul and Catherine were married in Seattle on June 21, 1968. In 1971, Shaul and Catherine had their first two biological children, twins Aaron and Ethan Levi, born 15 minutes apart. In 1973, the young family moved to Minnesota, where Shaul did post-doctoral research at the University of Minnesota. In 1976 they had their third biological son, Boaz. In 1977, the Levi family moved to Corvallis where Shaul was hired as an Assistant Professor at Oregon State University in the College of Oceanography. Shaul and Catherine grew a strong and happy family in Corvallis. Shaul loved Corvallis and enjoyed working at the University. Shaul also found a niche coaching youth soccer, first with his son, Boaz, then coaching the boys soccer team at Philomath High School. At Philomath he made strong bonds with his players, some of whom kept in touch with him until he passed. During his coaching career at Philomath High School, he earned coach of the year awards several years in a row. Shaul is fondly remembered by former students, colleagues, and players as being a formative mentor, and wonderful man.

In 1998 Shaul and Catherine met Simon Bequillard, a 15 year old boy, who came to live with them from France and attend high school in the United States. Although his biological parents live in France and Simon is as close to them as any other son, Shaul and Catherine became his parents in the United States. Shaul loved Simon as his son and Simon will always be considered Shaul's adopted son and the fourth brother.

After 23 years in Corvallis, in 2002, Shaul retired from the University and he and Catherine moved to Portland, to be nearer to their sons and their families. Shaul and Catherine also purchased a cabin on a piece of forested acreage on the Columbia River Gorge. Shaul immediately became a student of the land, learning the craft and trade of a woodsman. He engaged in good forest practices, cleared brush, and planted a wide variety of deciduous and evergreen trees, including giant redwoods. He tenderly cared for these young trees so they would take root and thrive. In every part of his life, Shaul was focused, careful, methodical and clever. He was open-minded, fair, loving and selfless. Shaul's wife Catherine, and three sons Aaron, Boaz and Ethan and their respective wives, Elise Laurel Randles Levi, Sonja Rochelle Gerard and Elizabeth McLaren Levi survive him, as well as his six grandchildren, Alexander, Beatrix, Harriet, Irma, Otis, and Rose and his "adopted" son, Simon. Unfortunately, his younger sister, Irit, pre-deceased him in 2014. We will all miss Shaul and will not forget his open arms, his kind face and his smiling eyes. He always told his family he was the luckiest man in the world, but we believe we were the luckiest to have known him.