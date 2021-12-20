Menu
Shaul Levi
ABOUT
Philomath High School

Shaul Levi

May 10, 1942 - December 6, 2021

On December 6, 2021, Shaul Levi died a few short months after his diagnosis of leukemia. He was attended by his wife, Catherine, and his son, Boaz, when he passed. With his warmth, intellect and quiet manner, Shaul left a distinct mark on this earth.

Shaul was born on May 10, 1942, in Haifa, Israel, to his two German-Jewish parents, Heinz Otto Levi and Eleonor Levi. Heinz and Eleonor were refugees from Nazi Germany, fleeing just before deportations to the concentrations camps began. Shaul grew up in Nahariya, on the shores of the Mediterranean, where he excelled in soccer and academics. When not in school, he was playing soccer or working delivering laundry to the hospital. In his spare time, he dove and body-surfed in the sea. His life changed substantially when he moved with his family to the United States where they could make a better life. The Levi family landed in New York City on October 18, 1957, when Shaul was 15 years old and Sputnik was quietly circling the earth, dominating the news. After a short stay in New York, the Levi family moved to San Francisco, where Shaul's father found work as a plumber. Shaul graduated from Washington High School in 1960 and earned a soccer scholarship to University of San Francisco where he played for the USF Dons. Shaul graduated with a degree in physics from USF then attended UC Davis where he met Catherine Brown, whom he described as "the best thing that ever happened to me." Catherine and Shaul moved to Seattle, Washington, where he briefly worked for Boeing and then attended the University of Washington and earned a Ph.D. in Geophysics, specifically paleomagnetism.

Shaul and Catherine were married in Seattle on June 21, 1968. In 1971, Shaul and Catherine had their first two biological children, twins Aaron and Ethan Levi, born 15 minutes apart. In 1973, the young family moved to Minnesota, where Shaul did post-doctoral research at the University of Minnesota. In 1976 they had their third biological son, Boaz. In 1977, the Levi family moved to Corvallis where Shaul was hired as an Assistant Professor at Oregon State University in the College of Oceanography. Shaul and Catherine grew a strong and happy family in Corvallis. Shaul loved Corvallis and enjoyed working at the University. Shaul also found a niche coaching youth soccer, first with his son, Boaz, then coaching the boys soccer team at Philomath High School. At Philomath he made strong bonds with his players, some of whom kept in touch with him until he passed. During his coaching career at Philomath High School, he earned coach of the year awards several years in a row. Shaul is fondly remembered by former students, colleagues, and players as being a formative mentor, and wonderful man.

In 1998 Shaul and Catherine met Simon Bequillard, a 15 year old boy, who came to live with them from France and attend high school in the United States. Although his biological parents live in France and Simon is as close to them as any other son, Shaul and Catherine became his parents in the United States. Shaul loved Simon as his son and Simon will always be considered Shaul's adopted son and the fourth brother.

After 23 years in Corvallis, in 2002, Shaul retired from the University and he and Catherine moved to Portland, to be nearer to their sons and their families. Shaul and Catherine also purchased a cabin on a piece of forested acreage on the Columbia River Gorge. Shaul immediately became a student of the land, learning the craft and trade of a woodsman. He engaged in good forest practices, cleared brush, and planted a wide variety of deciduous and evergreen trees, including giant redwoods. He tenderly cared for these young trees so they would take root and thrive. In every part of his life, Shaul was focused, careful, methodical and clever. He was open-minded, fair, loving and selfless. Shaul's wife Catherine, and three sons Aaron, Boaz and Ethan and their respective wives, Elise Laurel Randles Levi, Sonja Rochelle Gerard and Elizabeth McLaren Levi survive him, as well as his six grandchildren, Alexander, Beatrix, Harriet, Irma, Otis, and Rose and his "adopted" son, Simon. Unfortunately, his younger sister, Irit, pre-deceased him in 2014. We will all miss Shaul and will not forget his open arms, his kind face and his smiling eyes. He always told his family he was the luckiest man in the world, but we believe we were the luckiest to have known him.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A wonderful man with a wonderful soul. One of my favorites I have met in Corvallis. Catherine and the boys, especially Boaz, I wish you all the best. I have thought of him often in the last few years.
Frank Babcock
Other
December 23, 2021
Dear Catherine and Family, it is with sadness that I learned that the passing away of Shaul. My most sincere condolences. So many fond memories in the college and at dinners, theater etc. Have been missing those fun, fun, fun moments. Big hugs to all of you.
Yvette (Marguerite Sparrow's friend)
December 23, 2021
What a life well lived Coach. You touched many lives along your journey, and those ripples will continue for a long time. -Jeff ("Levi the Band") ;)
Jeff Eberhardt
Other
December 22, 2021
I met Coach Levi as a Soccer Player at Philomath High School. Shaul was my coach during the last 2 years of my time at PHS in 1991 and 1992. I enjoyed his passion for the game and his coaching style. You could tell that he loved the game and that he also loved sharing it. He indeed was a kind and generous man. He was a thoughtful and intelligent man. At the time I didn´t have the capacity to articulate that he was an extra father figure and a mentor, but I would describe him that way now. He always considered his words and the advice he shared often contained great insights. He was always crafty in his approach to getting the best out of the team and of individual players, but he never compromised his morality and always promoted the best qualities of humanity. He made sure that everyone had their moment and that they felt like part of the team. He called on me late in the season my senior year to take a penalty kick. I played as a defender, and my contribution to the team was to keep the defense organized and stop attacks. I rarely traveled much further than the mid field. He called on me to include me in offense and to give me a piece of the glory of scoring. I will always remember that act of kindness. Not because I scored that goal, or that I was so confused when he called my name, I thought he was substituting me out of the game, but because of the kind gesture and I think a subtle sign of respect that it was. I can recall seeing him at some point in the mid 90´s and have a brief chat. I had been in the Navy and made my way to Haifa where he was born and we shared a few minutes of our lives and history beyond our connection to soccer. He was an important figure in my life at a moment when his brand of mentorship and role modeling made an impression on me. I never had the chance to bump into Shaul after that time in the mid 90´s but I have thought about him often over the years. Since that time, I became a father, coach and scout leader and I have often been inspired by remembrances of his example. Reading his obituary, you get the sense of a life well lived and of someone that touched many. I will count myself among the lucky people to have known Shaul. Rest well Coach!
Marcus (Mat) March
School
December 21, 2021
I will always remember Shaul as a humble, kind and intelligent friend , mentor and coach. He instilled in his players the love of the game and more importantly kindness and respect for one another. He made a huge impact in my life to challenge myself and travel to experience other cultures. I will forever remember Shaul.
Mark Giuliani
Friend
December 20, 2021
What a kind, lovely man. I worked in a different area of Oceanography, but he was always so friendly with a bright smile and kind word. Very sad to hear of his passing. Wouldn't the world be better if we could emulate Shaul. I am better for having known you, even if not well.
Jim Good
Work
December 20, 2021
What a beautiful and accurate tribute to a remarkable man and friend. Our deepest sympathy.
Nick and Sue Pisias
Work
December 20, 2021
Coach Levi was a mentor to me both as a player at Philomath High School as well as a coach once I started coaching myself. 20+ years later I can still hear his voice when I think back to my playing days at PHS and his caring, consistent commitment to his players. Most importantly to me was that he was not only committed to helping those he coached become better soccer players but also was committed to helping them grow into respectful, responsible, quality young adults. I feel fortunate to have had him as a coach and as a mentor. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Anton Grube
Friend
December 20, 2021
Very loving tribute for a remarkable family man. We will remember him and miss him, too.
Sally and Bob Duncan
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results