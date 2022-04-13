Shelley Rae Willem

July 13, 1962 - March 13, 2022

Shelly is survived by her father Raymond Willem, Albany and two brothers Eric Willem, Albany and Michael Willem, Salem.

Shelley was a 1980 graduate of South Albany High. She bean her working career with Sears to put herself through collage at Oregon State University were she earned a degree in business.

After time in the business world, Shelley found her calling in life and returned to school, this time at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California. After her ordainment in to the Lutheran Church on Jan. 19, 2003, Shelley spent the remainder of her life helping others in service of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran, Albany, OR at 1 p.m. April 23, 2022.