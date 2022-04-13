Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelley Rae Willem
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran
Send Flowers

Shelley Rae Willem

July 13, 1962 - March 13, 2022

Shelly is survived by her father Raymond Willem, Albany and two brothers Eric Willem, Albany and Michael Willem, Salem.

Shelley was a 1980 graduate of South Albany High. She bean her working career with Sears to put herself through collage at Oregon State University were she earned a degree in business.

After time in the business world, Shelley found her calling in life and returned to school, this time at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California. After her ordainment in to the Lutheran Church on Jan. 19, 2003, Shelley spent the remainder of her life helping others in service of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran, Albany, OR at 1 p.m. April 23, 2022.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran
Albany, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.