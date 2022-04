Sherald Ann Seufert

Sherald Ann Seufert, 81, of Shedd, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Regent Court Senior Living in Corvallis. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Oakville Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com