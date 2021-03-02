Sherman George Ditgen

1924 - 2021

Sherman George Ditgen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, die peacefully on February 21, 2021 at 96 years of age.

Sherm was born in Reedsport to Hazel and George Ditgen. The family moved to Corvallis in 1929, where Sherm was raised during the depression and learned the value of hard work. When he received his first bicycle on his thirteenth birthday, he knew it was time for him to get a paper route to help support his family.

It wasn't all work and no play for Sherm. He enjoyed softball, hunting, fishing, and watching movies at the Whiteside theatre on Saturdays for ten cents. He met Aleta Galloway at Corvallis High School and eventually overcame his shyness to ask her out on a date. This began a 67-year love affair that ended only upon Aleta's death in 2009.

Sherm enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943 to help defend his country during World War II. He served honorably on Guam and Saipan at times when those islands were occupied by enemy soldiers. He returned to Corvallis after his discharge and married his high school sweetheart several months later.

Sherm and Aleta provided a loving and supportive home for their family. He enjoyed a 42-year career at Greyhound, where he was regarded as one of the company's most valued and loyal employees.

Sherm's family and faith were his top priorities. He was loved by all who knew him for his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, and good nature. His unique sense of humor was beyond compare.

Sherm is survived by his five children, Claudia (Jerry), Larry (Becky), Mark (Linda), Julie (Lou), and Jon. Eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

We mourn the loss of this remarkable man, but thank God for the blessing of his long life.