Shirley Bayne
1937 - 2020
Shirley Ann Bayne

September 11, 1937 – October 18, 2020

Shirley Ann Silvernail-Bayne, 83 of Albany, passed away on October 18, 2020.

Shirley was born in Olean, New York on September 11, 1937 to Walter and Mildred Fichtner (Reynolds).

Shirley moved to Albany, Oregon from Warsaw, New York in 1974. She was a telephone operator, member of the United States Navy, restaurant cook, and Trailways charter hostess while in New York. After moving to Oregon, she was a cook for many years at Pop's Branding Iron, drove semi-truck with husband, Paul, until his death, returned to cooking at Pop's, and was a receptionist at a Brookdale Facility until retiring after nearly ten years. She was active in her church during those years enjoying her labors of love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She enjoyed crocheting for friends and family, Bible studies, exercising, and taking in stray cats.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy Johnsen and husband Daniel of Albany, Oregon; brother David Fichtner and wife Carol of Wellton, Arizona; Sister-in-Law Micki Fichtner of Veradale, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred Fichtner; husband Paul Silvernail; husband Seth Bayne; brother Lee Fichtner; and brother Gene Fichtner. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
