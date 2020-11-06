Shirley Brudvig

August 20, 1930 – October 29, 2020

Shirley Brudvig passed away Thursday in her home where she was lovingly taken care of by her husband Don, her five children, their spouses, her grandchildren, Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Samaritan Health.

Shirley Mae (Bone) Brudvig was born in Roseburg to Nevius and Mabel (Garringer) Bone. As a young child, the family moved to Forest Grove. With the exception of one school year spent with her grandparents in Corvallis, Shirley attended Forest Grove schools, graduating in 1949.

After high school, she went on to Oregon State College and joined Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, graduating in 1953 with a Secretarial Science degree.

After College, Shirley worked for WP Hutchison & Co CPAs in Portland. She tells the story of when a handsome guy came in for an interview, and she knew then that he was the one. She and Don Brudvig attended the company Christmas party together and the rest became history. Shirley and Don married in Forest Grove on May 26, 1957. They purchased a home in Lake Oswego. In 1962, they packed up their home which now included two young daughters, and moved to Albany where they bought their forever home on Calapooia Street. Don joined a CPA practice, and eventually started his own partnership with Malcom Baker which began Brudvig Baker CPAs, PC.

In 1965, Shirley and Don purchased what would become their most important family legacy, a beachside lot in Yachats. A small cabin was built. Small, but big enough for the growing family who had added two sons. She and Don taught all their kids (and eventually their grandkids) to play Blackjack and many card games played in a cabin with no phone or TV. In 1971 a daughter was born to complete their family of seven. With the help of Don, oldest son Bill, and Hospice, Shirley was able to spend a recent five weeks at this little piece of heaven where she was visited by all her kids and grandkids.

Shirley became an active volunteer, lending her bookkeeping and secretarial skills to many organizations. This included their Church, Faith Lutheran Church, which became an important Sunday morning gathering place for the family. Both Shirley and Don volunteered in leadership roles within the church. In 1964, she joined Chapter O, PEO, of which she was a President three different times. Shirley was a member of at least two Bridge groups. She and Don played Bridge together in a couples group as well. Shirley also loved to cross-stitch and created many beautiful gifts for family and friends.

Shirley loved to travel, and she and Don travelled to many places in the world. These vacations were always with Don, and many with the whole family. A highlight would be a month in Bruvik, Norway, Don's ancestral village. But no trip ever came close to the times with her family at the cabin in Yachats. For Shirley and Don, life has been all about family. And the best times are when they are all together, playing cards on the deck, listening to Jimmy Buffett, and watching the ocean.

Shirley was passionate about her family, her friends, her home, and her OSU Beavers. She and Don were season ticket holders for 39+ years for OSU basketball. She was equally passionate about football where she and Don also had season tickets with a few of their kids, and also to watch son Bob, an assistant director with the OSU marching band during the half time performances. Shirley's love of OSU prompted three out of five of their kids to graduate from OSU, and so far two grandchildren, adding up to four generations of OSU graduates in the family.

Over the years Shirley has provided loving support to her friends, her kids, and especially to husband Don. He inspired her to participate in civic functions. She led covered bridge tours in Linn County, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, and opened her home for the Historic Interior home tours. She loved attending all of her kids and grandkids' sports and activities, and especially enjoyed birthday parties held around the family "birthday" table. Her love, support, and acceptance of all will be deeply missed and her death leaves a hole in our family that can never be filled. Truly a loving legacy for us all to live up to.

Shirley is survived by husband Don of 63 years, children Julianne Meier and Christi (Doug) Clark of Albany, Bill (Christine) of Plattsburgh, NY; Bob (Jeanette) of Albany; and Jenny (Carlin) Irish of Beaverton. Grandchildren Tony Meier (Tualatin), Carrianne Meier (Albany), Lindsey Brudvig (Hartford CT), Elizabeth Clark (Albany), Katherine Brudvig (Albany), Helen and Lauren Irish (Beaverton), additional close family friends, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. And best friend Elaine. Loved ones that left before her include her parents, grandparents, son-in-law Perry Meier and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany at 1p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Contributions may be made to The Albany Carousel c/o Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com, where a full obituary can be seen.