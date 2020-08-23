Shoichi "Sho" Kimura

August 26, 1944 - June 23, 2020

Shoichi "Sho" Kimura was born in Osaka, Japan on August 26, 1944 to Toshimasa and Tamako Kimura. Sho passed away due to complications from cancer treatment at University of California, San Francisco Medical Center on June 23, 2020.

Sho grew up in Japan and received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Osaka University. Upon graduation, Sho worked for Hitachi, Ltd. On a corporate scholarship, Sho came to Corvallis, Oregon in 1975 to obtain his M.S. degree in chemical engineering at Oregon State University. After obtaining his M.S in 1976, he returned to Japan to work for Hitachi, Ltd., but shortly after, he returned to Osaka University to obtain his Ph.D. in chemical engineering, and became an assistant professor at Osaka University upon finishing his degree. In 1988, with his wife and two daughters, Sho immigrated to the US to become a professor of chemical engineering at Oregon State University. Sho was a dedicated teacher and received several prestigious teaching awards including the Richard M. Bressler Senior Faculty Teaching Award at OSU. After retiring in 2010, Sho and his wife moved to Portland, Oregon. He enjoyed worldwide travel, painting, hiking, wood working, photography, practicing kendo at the Obukan Kendo Club, and being with his family. In Corvallis, he was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ and subsequently after moving to Portland, he was a member of First United Methodist Church of Portland.

Sho was a loyal friend and always maintained close contacts with friends, colleagues, and students from all stages of life. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather to his family.

Sho is deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Kiyoko "Kiko" Kimura, his two daughters, Rie Kimura-Opperman and Yoshie Kimura, his sons-in-law, Joshua Opperman and Gary Lee, and his grandchildren, Eli Kimura-Opperman and Hannah Kimura-Lee. Sho is also deeply missed by his sister Yoko Obata, and other extended family members in Japan.

The family will hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 travel restriction has been lifted.