Siobhan Marie Triska

August 14, 1941 – November 14, 2020

On November 14, 2020 Siobhan Marie Triska passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends after battling cancer.

Siobhan was born in Chicago Illinois and her family moved to Lebanon Oregon, in 1974. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1987. Siobhan loved to travel and became an exchange student to Mexico for a year before furthering her education and obtaining her bachelor's degree in Psychology from Oregon State University. During her time at Oregon State University she completed an exchange program to Siena Italy and lived for a summer on Catalina Island and Grand Teton National Park. Siobhan's love of travel would never dissipate. After university she moved to Brno, Czech Republic and taught English as a Second Language.

In 1998, Siobhan moved back to Oregon and began her career with the State of Oregon. Siobhan worked at the Oregon Medical Board as the Physician Program Coordinator. During that time, Siobhan also received her master's degree in Public Administration from Portland State University. In 2003, Siobhan furthered her career by working for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, first in licensing and then compliance. She held multiple positions at the agency which included being a peace officer for over 15 years and Statewide Liquor Licensing Manager.

Siobhan was vibrant and funny.

Her enjoyment of travel could only be surpassed by her love for her family. Although Siobhan's life's ended too soon, she lived her life richly and without regret. Siobhan's laugher and smile will be remembered as the hallmark of a person who truly lived.

Barbara Sherman, parents Richard and Barbara Triska, and siblings Nick Triska and Barbara Guillen. Siobhan is survived by her husband Mike Sherman, children Ryland Sherman, Randal Sherman and Siobhan is preceded in passing by her sister Teresa Gabrielsen.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date when gatherings are permitted. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Oregon Humane Society.