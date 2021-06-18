Menu
Sophie Julia Badger
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Sophie Julia Badger

July 12, 1940 - June 16, 2021

Sophie Julia Badger was born in Rome, New York in 1940. She has two surviving sisters, Bernice and Debbie.

She met her husband, Jerry Badger, in Rome, New York in 1960 while he was serving in the Air Force. They got engaged after just two weeks of knowing each other, and were married four months later. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November 2020. Sophie and Jerry have three children: Wanda, Laura and Brian. They have four grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie, Paul and Natalia. They have one great-grandson, Kai.

Sophie and Jerry moved to Albany in 1968. Sophie worked for Albany Public Schools from 1972 to 2001. She worked at South Shore Elementary, the media center, and at Periwinkle Elementary.

Sophie was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. She supported many different ministries. Sophie enjoyed exercising at the pool, camping with family and friends, playing cards, cooking, baking, gardening and working in her yard.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m., with a rosary service preceding mass at 10:15 a.m.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Service
10:15a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
706 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR
Jul
1
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
706 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm saddened to hear this news. I've known Sophie from Periwinkle, worked at NWN with Jerry and was neighbors and worked with Brian. You will be missed. RIP, Sophie. My condolences to her family.
Annette G Miller
Friend
July 3, 2021
Jerry and her family. I think you know what a beautiful, soul lived in Sophie. Kind. Lovely. Warm. Chatty at 5:30 am after swimming that made Susan, Mica Marva and myself laugh and enjoy this fellowship that last 15 years. We loved you so much. My son Jonathan Stone remembers you with love as the periwinkle school secretary and send his prayers and love as do I. Bless you all for sharing Sophie with us. A new angel in Heaven to pray and watch over us all.
Claudia Stone
Friend
June 21, 2021
Oh our sweet neighbor. Our street will not be the same without your beautiful smile, warmth and compassion. I will miss talking to you over the fence and in our yards as the seasons change. I always admired your dedication to swimming and health. Our heart goes out to Jerry and the family. We will always watch the garden grow and your flowers bloom and think of you. Our deepest sympathy.
Ben and Charla Wolf and family
June 21, 2021
Such a wonderful, kind, funny lady. She always made me feel at home at Periwinkle. I have many memories of us laughing. She will be welcomed into heaven with open arms!!
Joanne Hamann
Work
June 20, 2021
Aunt Sophie, I miss you! You´re loved by so many. Uncle Jerry, cousins Wanda, Laura and Brian, I send my condolences and love.
Kris Laverdure
Family
June 20, 2021
Friends since junior high. How blessed I am to have had you in my life for over 65 years. May you know heaven´s sweet reward.
Nickie Powell
Friend
June 19, 2021
A sweet hard working and lovely lady. Sophie will be missed.
Nancy Hart
Work
June 19, 2021
Sleep peacefully in the arms of Jesus, my sweet friend Sophie.....until we meet again
Deborah Pinti
Friend
June 18, 2021
Wanda and family - I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was was a very kind and gentle soul.
Nancy Aerni
Friend
June 18, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear Sophie passed away. I enjoyed working with her & thought highly of her. She will be missed.
Jan Dey
Work
June 18, 2021
