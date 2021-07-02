Menu
Spencer Costello
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Spencer Costello

May 23, 1957 – June 18, 2021

Spencer Costello, Lebanon, was born on May 23, 1957, and passed away June 18, 2021. He was preceded by death by his parents, Donald Costello and Sheila Determan. Spencer is survived by his wife, Cheryl, step-daughter, Jamie, and brothers, Johnny and Timothy and sisters, Jane and Wendy.

Spencer and his wife, Cheryl, owned Premiere Floor Covering in Lebanon from 2006-2018. They sold the business in 2018, and Spencer continued working as manager until the later part of 2020. Spencer loved the flooring business and helping customers.

Services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I´m sorry to hear of Spencer passing. My condolences to the family. I always enjoyed speaking and working with Spencer from doing property management, he was a very nice person.
Molly McConnell
September 28, 2021
Cheryl, Jake and I have been thinking about you and how much we admired Spencer. Wishing you well. We will miss Spencers friendship and honest advice. All the Best Alan and Jacob Holcombe
Alan Holcombe
July 25, 2021
We knew we had found someone we could trust and appreciate after just a few minutes with Spencer in his store. And from that point on, whenever we had a question about flooring for our rental or our own house, or any building questions for that matter, we called Spencer. Such a marvel and honest man. Rest In Peace Spencer. You will be missed by many
Charlie and Rhonda
July 8, 2021
