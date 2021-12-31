Stephen Walter Beyerlein

May 22, 1950 - December 15, 2021

Stephen Walter Beyerlein was born a twin in North Bend, Oregon. The family moved when he was 6 months old to Philomath, Oregon, where they resided for many years.

Stephen excelled in both academics and multi-sport athletics in high school. He was a member of the 400-yard swim relay team his senior year that set the state record lasting 13 years. Steve was also in the school bands and belonged to Peace Lutheran Church.

After earning a B.A. at Western Oregon College (now University), he taught middle school in Philomath, then earned a B.S. in civil engineering to become a surveyor like his dad. In his career, he became Section Chief for Cadastral Surveying at the Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Belinda; daughter Christine; twin sister Karen Findtner (Richard); two brothers David Beyerlein (Brenda) and Michael Beyerlein (Susan), and their families, as well as many close friends.

A complete obituary and service details are at everloved.com/life-of/stephen-beyerlein.