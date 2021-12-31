Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Walter Beyerlein
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Stephen Walter Beyerlein

May 22, 1950 - December 15, 2021

Stephen Walter Beyerlein was born a twin in North Bend, Oregon. The family moved when he was 6 months old to Philomath, Oregon, where they resided for many years.

Stephen excelled in both academics and multi-sport athletics in high school. He was a member of the 400-yard swim relay team his senior year that set the state record lasting 13 years. Steve was also in the school bands and belonged to Peace Lutheran Church.

After earning a B.A. at Western Oregon College (now University), he taught middle school in Philomath, then earned a B.S. in civil engineering to become a surveyor like his dad. In his career, he became Section Chief for Cadastral Surveying at the Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Belinda; daughter Christine; twin sister Karen Findtner (Richard); two brothers David Beyerlein (Brenda) and Michael Beyerlein (Susan), and their families, as well as many close friends.

A complete obituary and service details are at everloved.com/life-of/stephen-beyerlein.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.