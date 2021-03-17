Menu
Stephen O'Neil Williams
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

November 4, 1958 - March 11, 2021

Stephen O'Neil Williams, 62, was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Fred and Dena (Gladson) Williams. Steve lived his younger years in Cody, Wyoming and then moved to Lakewood, Colorado during high school. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving from 1977 to 1981. He served as a Munitions Specialist, attaining the rank of Sgt., at Fairchild, WA Air Force base, Strategic Air Command. After being honorably discharged, he attended the Montana State University and subsequently lived in Missoula, Montana for several years before moving to Oregon in 1985. Steve currently lived in Lebanon but had worked in Albany and as a Production Manager at Lake-Tronics NW Ltd for several years in Corvallis.

He is survived by his parents, Fred and Dena, of Lebanon. Steve was a member of the Waterloo Baptist Chapel, where a memorial service will be held in his honor later.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
I was so sorry to hear about Steve. I know he was such an important member of your family and will be truly missed. My love and prayers go out to you.
Connie Hoffman
March 17, 2021
