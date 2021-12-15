Menu
Steve Walker Sellin
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Steve Walker Sellin

February 15, 1952 – December 8, 2021

Steve Walker Sellin passed away to be with our Lord Jesus Christ the evening of December 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Sellin, his daughters, Kristi Grady, Kati McCoy, and Karli Sellin, his grandson, Collin McCoy, his sister, Linda Robertson, his brother, Tom Sellin, his sister, Tina Gray, along with many nieces and nephews.

Steve was a faithful follower of Jesus and reflected that in the way he lived his life and loved others. He was very much involved with various churches by way of drama and helped organize a prison ministry team, The Champion Players, to which he traveled the West Coast to spread the word of God to those incarcerated.

Steve was The Beatles number one fan but also just loved music. He loved life, people, and making light of situations. He frequented Costco often and made many friends upon his visits. Steve was full of humor, acceptance, and life. He was selfless, a friend to all, and made many people laugh.

Steve touched many lives and will truly be missed. Until we meet again! Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Steve was my best friend from 4th to 9th grade at Pacheco Elementary and Enterprise High. He often spent weekends with us and my parents thought of him as a member of our family. He was sleeping over the night his father passed away. We all shared his grief. But I will always remember him for making us all laugh with his antics and funny faces. We moved away from Redding after ninth grade but bumped into each other when he moved to Albany and I lived in Salem. I attended his wedding but we lost touch soon after. I regret not doing more to stay in touch.
Steve Gaines
Friend
February 25, 2022
I am shocked by the passing of my Friend and Brother-in-Christ. We worked together on issues at New Life Center when the Champions were developed. We both were retired when he called me and I delivered pkgs. for him through Fed-ex, washed ups trucks etc. He was an excellent businessman. His optimism and sense of humor were always welcomed. I know I will see him again, because of Jesus Christ. My Deepest Sympathies to Lisa and Family as this is a Great Loss.
dennis mcnaught
Friend
December 16, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Steve's passing. Knowing he's with Jesus now, makes me smile! God gave you a wonderful husband. My first memory of Steve was the drama at Grace Bible Fellowship, Heavens Gates Hells flames. Steve was a gifted actor for sure. I asked Jesus Christ into my life at one of those drama's. Little did I know that Jesus would take over. What a mess I was. I thank out Lord for choosing me and for the people he statically placed on my life. You and Steve were two of those blessings. Thankk you Lisa for sharing Steve with me/us. I loved Steve's obituary. It was well done, as was his life! My prayers are with you and your loved ones.
Janet Labrum
Friend
December 15, 2021
