Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven S. Haney
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Steven S. Haney

January 23, 1958 - September 1, 2021

A celebration of life gathering is planned for 3:30, Friday Sept 17, 2021 at the LaSells Stewart Center/Gallery on the OSU Campus, 876 26th Street, Corvallis, Oregon. Just a small casual gathering to remember some of the special and undoubtedly humorous interactions with Steve. There will be an opportunity to share your stories with everyone in attendance or privately in writing for the family if preferred. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Association for Cancer Research.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m.
LaSells Stewart Center/Gallery on the OSU Campus
876 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My friend and colleague Steve was and indeed still is an inspiration to many. He modeled attributes that many of us only aspire to. When I find myself retelling interesting, amazing, and thoughtful stories I have heard firsthand, Steve is frequently the author. I miss him and the conversations we shared. The world is a better place because he was here and many have attested to that. Thank you Steve!
C. Nelson
Friend
October 7, 2021
I worked with Steve for 20 years and remember the stories he told that had me laughing and crying. No one is actually dead until the ripples they create in the world are gone as well. Steve has created many ripples throughout his life and will be remembered. My love to Angela & Jeremy.
Gerry Frank
Work
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results