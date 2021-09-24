I worked with Susan for 20 years. She was an incredible teacher of shamanism, and of life. I feel very fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with her. In time, we also became good friends, and I adopted 4 of her kitties. I miss her very much. In her memory I have given to the Best Friends animal shelter in Utah. I know Susan is in a place of love and peace now. I will never forget her.

Dee Sohler Friend September 26, 2021