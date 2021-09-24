Menu
Susan M. Keiraleyn
Susan M. Keiraleyn (Winslow), 68, of Lebanon, passed away on September 19, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Susan for 20 years. She was an incredible teacher of shamanism, and of life. I feel very fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with her. In time, we also became good friends, and I adopted 4 of her kitties. I miss her very much. In her memory I have given to the Best Friends animal shelter in Utah. I know Susan is in a place of love and peace now. I will never forget her.
Dee Sohler
Friend
September 26, 2021
