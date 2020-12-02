Susan Joan Ruckert

May 17, 1951 – November 26, 2020

Susan Joan Ruckert, 69, of Tangent was born on May 17, 1951 in Portland, Oregon to James Robert Daniel Reister and Margaret (Reiman) Reister. Susan graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969, Judson Baptist College of Portland in 1971, and Biola College of La Mirada, California in 1974. She returned to Judson College to work in the admissions department until April of 1978. From that point on, she was a full-time wife, farm partner, bookkeeper, homemaker, mother, grandmother, gardener, chef, and chauffeur. She was also a friend and mentor to many.

In July of 1976, Susan became friends with a farmer from Tangent, Roger Ruckert. They married April 15, 1978, at Hinson Baptist, her church in Portland. Susan sewed her own beautiful wedding dress and her bridesmaid dresses. Always the efficient economizer, she even prepared the food for her own wedding reception.

Susan's life was always about serving others quietly in the background. Her home was her castle. There are many guest books filled with grateful notes from the multitude of people who shared at her table. Susan was an exceptional cook and hostess. She wanted everything to be perfect for her honored guests, whether it was a holiday meal, gingerbread houses for kids, catered feasts for weddings or funerals, tea parties for bridal showers, or weekly dinners for widowers. Susan was an active member of First Baptist Church in Brownsville. The last few years she broke out of her comfort zone and began teaching women's Bible studies. Countless numbers of people have been recipients of Susan's generosity, hospitality, and thoughtfulness.

Although Susan lived an active and healthy lifestyle, she contracted COVID-19 in late October. She fought valiantly, but, in the wise and mysterious providence of God, lost that battle. Our God of mercy delivered her to His presence in the early hours of November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, her favorite day of the year.

Susan is survived by her husband, Roger Ruckert of Tangent, daughter Alison (Bryan) Albert of Lebanon, daughter Jaime (Jeremy) Phelps of Shedd, son Jordan Ruckert of Jacksonville, Florida, daughter Emily Ruckert of Tangent, and daughter Lisl (Abdullah) Tulunay of Istanbul, Turkey; father James Reister of Albany, and siblings: brother Ed (Carol) Reister of Tangent, sister Carolyn Reister of Halsey, brother Robert (Teresa) Reister of Yamaguchi, Japan, and brother Jeff (Annette) Reister of Woodburn. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Reister.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susan Ruckert to Haiti Foundation of Hope. You may mail a check to Haiti Foundation of Hope, PO Box 61941, Vancouver, Washington 98666 with Susan Ruckert on the memo line, or you may donate online at haitifoundationofhope.orgonate. Susan and Roger have had many rich experiences in their medical mission's trips to serve the Haitian people and would be honored to have others support this ministry in Susan's memory.

All are invited to join in remembering Susan through a live streamed memorial service on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The service will be broadcast at 1p.m. and can be accessed at the Hope Church (Albany) website. https:/hopechurchonline.online.church/