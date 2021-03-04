Susan (Riecke) Simpson

Susan (Riecke) Simpson was born at The Presidio in San Francisco and began her life journey of fun, travel and adventure. Raised and schooled in Albany, Oregon she developed lifelong friends who continued to be cherished through her life. Susan joined the Etawapa Camp Fire Girls which involved a group of cohorts who fund raised and in 1971 they achieved their goal of traveling to Europe. Under the guidance of Mrs. Barbara Tripp (her mentor) these young ladies continued their love for each other to this day.

Susan grew up in a military family. Generations of Marines influenced her as she matured into the independent woman she was. Upon graduation from West Albany HS she bucked the family traditions of the Marines and enlisted in the USAF. She was assigned to the NORAD Center in Virginia as a scope dope operator. During her assignment she once again displayed her rebel attitude and fraternized with an officer and they married. She chose to discharge from the USAF and raise a family. She and Jim Hollberg were blessed with two children who are 'the best thing that ever happened to me'.

Her children, James and Summer, provided a life of love and family that was the most important aspect of her life. The joy of nurturing them made Susan complete.

Susan was a creative soul with an entrepreneurial knack. She opened Beach Baby Creations in Rockaway Beach, Oregon in the late 1990's. She found a calling in jewelry making and beading. Earrings and bracelets are adorning many lucky women. Mermaid in the Moon Jewelry Design online provided a great outlet for her artistry.

Her travels involved visiting over 40 states and 7 countries. Her residences included Virginia, Florida, New Mexico, Washington, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. Every place she lived she become best friends with many people who experienced the depth of her friendship.

Susan loved music. She felt that everything revolved around music and that everything always came back to the music. From her favorite Indy Hip Hop producer The Klinik to Wynonna Judd to Paul McCartney she delved into a variety of genres. She loved to attend any performance of live music, be it an intimate private solo performance or a big show Grateful Dead concert. She truly loved that the City of Albany presented concerts in the summer. Getting up at 3:30 am to get down and set up 'her spot' was a ritual. Her iPod was a fashion accessory.

Susan battled fibromyalgia for decades. Her strong minded determination would not allow this painful disease to define her. Regardless of the level of debilitating pain she was suffering she forged ahead and lived life to its fullest, always ready for the next adventure.

Susan is loved across this amazing country and will be missed and remembered forever.

Susan is survived by her husband Ken, son James (Monique) and daughter Summer. Susan was the grandmother to 7 but her heart knew no limits and through relationships she became Grandma to over a dozen loved 'kidlets'. She held her relationships with her nieces Sarah and Shea close to her heart. She is 'Mom' to the Simpson's in Grants Pass and beloved Sister to Patti, Shari, Loren and Lonnie. Her furbaby Jazzy will continue to be spoiled.

The family wants to give special heartfelt thanks to the staff of 3S at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Their compassion and care were comforting and appreciated.

