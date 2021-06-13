Tanya Kristine Perimon

June 5, 1963 – October 18, 2020

Tanya Perimon was born and raised in the Gore Drive area of Lebanon. Having grown up in and around the nearby strawberry fields, and having a birthday on June 5, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival was a big part of Tanya's childhood. She was on the junior court as a young girl and was sometimes teased that her hair was red because of all the strawberries around! As an avid Portland Trailblazer fan, Tanya got an extra exciting birthday present in 1977 when the Blazers won the NBA championship on her birthday. Every year her brother called to wish her a "Happy Championship Day." As a teenager she enjoyed numerous activities including being on the synchronized swimming team at Lebanon High School, keeping stats for the football team, being active in Rainbow girls and competing in the Lebanon Fire Department's volunteer bucket brigade team.

After graduating high school, Tanya completed her Bachelor of Science degree in business at Oregon State University, and later completed the Masters of Management degree program at Willamette University. She enjoyed a successful career in finance, accounting and management that spanned the high-tech, public sector and non-profit arenas. Her last position was with Avenade in Seattle, Washington.

During her years in Seattle, Tanya enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects, and cheering on the Seahawks and Mariners, and always the Trailblazers and Beavers! She enjoyed running and completed numerous fun runs with her nephews Stephen and Dylan, including the 5k & 10k Race for the Roses, the Jingle Bell Run, the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure, and the 200-mile team relay run, Ragnar. A favorite, though, was the year the entire family wore Elvis costumes to compete in Portland's Starlight Parade Run. Tanya and her nephews shared a very special relationship. They would spend weeks planning pranks for each other, including scavenger hunts and complicated gift wrapping that on at least one occasion included concrete. It was because of Tanya that the boys learned many useful life skills, including the art of short sheeting a bed and strategic use of a Whoopi-cushion!

She is survived by her two parents, her brother and sister in-law and two nephews. Tanya was a warm, generous person, a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a kind, understanding companion, confidant, counselor, and cohort, and she is deeply missed.

Tanya passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 57.