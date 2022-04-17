Ted E. Anderson

April 19, 1936 - March 28, 2022

On Monday, March 28th we lost a wonderful member of our family and community. Ted E Anderson, 85, was known to us all as a witty, fun-loving, caring, family man. His easy smile, infectious laugh, hilarious come-backs, and love of life will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Ted was born and grew up in Modesto, California. He graduated from Downey High School where he played baseball and also served as student body president. He then went on to Modesto Junior College to continue his education and play more baseball. After that Ted attended the University of Oregon for his B.A. in Business and then NYU for his master's degree in Marketing. In 1959 he joined the Army and served as an officer at Fort Benning and then later as a reserve officer.

Ted returned to Oregon where he met and married Mary Regina Deschamps (whom he later divorced). They had four children. He studied accounting at U of O and became a CPA working in Eugene, Portland, and Corvallis. He started his own accounting firm The Anderson Group and spent many years serving businesses in the Corvallis area until he sold the business in 2010.

In 1990 he married Joanne Day who remained his loving spouse until his passing. Together, Ted and Joanne have seven children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Ted was surrounded by family as he parted this world - a life well lived.

Ted is survived by his wife Joanne Anderson; sons Bruce and Bart Anderson; his daughter Marcie Anderson; stepsons Michael and Steven Day; stepdaughters Sharon Day and Eileen Vladiou; grandchildren Emma Anderson, Madeline Egbert, Adi Anderson, Brandon and Jennifer Day, Steve Day Jr., Katherine Day, Kodiak Atwood, Madera Wrighwood, Brooke and Devyn Hostetler; great-grandchildren Lucille Egbert, Lorelei and Eleanor Cool, and Finely Wrighwood. Ted was predeceased by his son Brett Anderson.

A funeral services will be held Friday April 22nd at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis.