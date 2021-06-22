Ted Acey Gay

July 1, 1945 - June 19, 2021

Ted Acey Gay, of Lebanon, crossed the Jordan this past Saturday evening, to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. It was just 12 days short of his 76th birthday and the night before Father's Day.

He was the eldest of 11 children, born to Walter and Pauline (Tibbetts) Gay. He loved his parents and he spoke often and fondly of them. He would say "he wanted to please them"...He felt that was the obligation of his devotion to them.

Ted obeyed the Gospel and was buried with Christ when he was just a boy, and he remained faithful until the Lord called him home. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, serving as an Elder for the last 20 years. He loved God's Word and he lived it to the best of his ability, imparting it however he could to those around him. The effects of his faith are far reaching and multi-generational. He considered the church his family, and believers as his brothers and sisters, fostering relationships based on a shared love for Christ with many throughout his life.

He lived a storied life in his youth, growing up in the 50's in the Pacific Northwest. He had seemingly endless adventures with his siblings and cousins. They worked, played, hunted and fished all over Oregon, Washington and California. Ted would say that his earlier "formal education" came from four men; his Dad, his cousins, Digger and David, and his Uncle Virgil, all of whom he admired greatly and with whom he shared a great deal. His father had suffered a significant amount of work related injury, so Ted was burdened with responsibility from a young age. He always seemed to have more in common with his older contemporaries, forming bonds that remained strong until those men passed from this life.

Ted joined the Army in the mid 1960's and trained at Fort Ord before joining the National Guard unit in Portland. Later he traveled the West, even as far as Wyoming, working as a Lineman for Western Union Telegraph, he did some logging, broke horses, roofed high rises in Portland and an endless list of other things before settling down to raise a family.

He married the love of his life, Linda Higginbottom, in October 1968, and they have been inseparable for 53 years. Their marriage has been an anchor through life's many storms. Together they had six children, Tracy, Heather, Ty, Tab, Terrell and Holly. Ted enjoyed being a father. He recognized his responsibility as a Patriarch, and it defined him. Even with his extended family he did his best to help or guide them any way he could. He was compassionate to a fault and often generous to his disadvantage with humans and animals alike. Those closest to him would both criticize him, and admire him for it.

Ted was well known in the community. He has owned and operated Cascade Exterminating Service here in the Valley for nearly 50 years. Anyone who knew him will tell you that he was hard working and maintained a reputation for honesty and integrity. Most of his customers were repeat customers, and that meant something to him. Other long-time locals will recognize his name from the many "Letters to the Editor" he wrote in the Albany Democrat Herald. His love for his fellow man inspired him to try to provoke people to reason by applying common sense and biblical principles to current events. Reactions varied.

Ted always admired John Wayne for the uncompromising nature and the rugged individualism of the characters he portrayed. Masculinity displayed through bravery, valour, chivalry and defense of the helpless. He fashioned himself after these characters and any who knew Ted could see the resemblance. 1 Cor 16:13

He was a man who took life seriously but saw the humour in its many complications. He always spoke the truth, no matter the cost. He loved the Lord, he loved the church, he loved his family and he loved his country. He was a man who believed in absolutes, who valued clarity while the world made a virtue of murkiness. A man of action, of principle, and of faith.

While his death was unexpected, he was always fond of 2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident I say and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord… We take comfort now in these words. His passing leaves us with a void that will never be filled, but our memories of him will fill our hearts forever. We will live to honor his legacy. Till we meet again Dad...we love you!

He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, he is survived by his wife, six children, 34 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

For those who wish to see him outside the funeral setting, there will be a viewing at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, June 25. A memorial service will be held at the Grant St. Church of Christ in Lebanon, Saturday, June 26, at 8 a.m. Ted will be buried at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, as close as we can get him to his Dad. These were his wishes as he always hoped to be there with him when the Lord comes again and the dead in Christ shall rise first.

In lieu of bringing flowers, donations or any other token of sentiment, the family asks that you would write down your fondest memory of Ted, or a funny story, or how he may have touched your life. Bring it to the viewing or the funeral and leave it for us to cherish. The memories will mean more to us than you could know.