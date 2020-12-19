Teresa Ann Miskowiec

July 7, 1956 – December 16, 2020

Teresa Ann Miskowiec, 64, passed away at her home in Albany.

She was born to Joanna and Chester V Miskowiec "Mick'"Sr. of Corvallis Oregon. Graduate of Corvallis High in 1974 and Western Oregon Collage 1982. Prior to her illness she was a case manager working with the elderly.

Teresa is survived by nephews Victor of Portland and Mark of Sisters, sister-in-law Mary of Portland, and her dear friends Janie of Corvallis and her daughter Kaila of Salem.

Preceding her in death are her parents Joanna and Mick Sr., brother Mick Jr., and sister Katya.

No services will be held, donations can be made to the Relay For Life of Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com