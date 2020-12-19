Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa Miskowiec
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Teresa Ann Miskowiec

July 7, 1956 – December 16, 2020

Teresa Ann Miskowiec, 64, passed away at her home in Albany.

She was born to Joanna and Chester V Miskowiec "Mick'"Sr. of Corvallis Oregon. Graduate of Corvallis High in 1974 and Western Oregon Collage 1982. Prior to her illness she was a case manager working with the elderly.

Teresa is survived by nephews Victor of Portland and Mark of Sisters, sister-in-law Mary of Portland, and her dear friends Janie of Corvallis and her daughter Kaila of Salem.

Preceding her in death are her parents Joanna and Mick Sr., brother Mick Jr., and sister Katya.

No services will be held, donations can be made to the Relay For Life of Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I lived two houses from Teresa as we grew up. We mourned Katya when she passed. Requiem en Pacem, Teresa
Jon Scott Bradfield
Friend
December 13, 2021
Theresa lived two doors from me when I was a boy. I am sorry to hear of her passing. RIP Theresa.
Jon S Bradfield
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results