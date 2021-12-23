Menu
Terry Gale Avery
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Terry Gale Avery

June 10, 1951 - December 21, 2021

Terry Avery, age 70, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Portland Veterans Hospital, after a brief stay.

Terry was born in Mangum, Oklahoma, to Kent and Marcia (Shumate) Avery. He grew up in Oxnard, California, and graduated from Hueneme High School in 1970.

He was married to Shelly (DeLeon) for 17 years. In 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. After serving a tour in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1973. He worked for civil service at Point Mugu Naval Base as a security guard and then the air terminal, where he retired. Terry enjoyed fishing, woodworking, western movies and was a big fan of Superman.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Avery) Whittington, of Albany; son, Schuyler Avery, of Scio; brothers, Dale Avery, of Moberly, Missouri, and James Avery, of Albany; sister, Elaine (Avery) Cardwell, of Albany; granddaughters, Lauren Whittington and Chloe Avery; grandsons, Corey Marruffo, Carson Avery, and Cooper Avery; and great-granddaughters, Ava Marruffo, Alena Marruffo, and Alice Marruffo, as well as nieces and nephews.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Avery Family, I am so sorry for your loss of your father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. I will always remember him as Uncle Terry. I have a lot of good memories going camping, with family, all the kids, dogs and great friends. Terry was either fishing or untangling one of the kid's fishing poles. He also loved driving the boat. I think he got a sunburn or two on the top of his feet. He also made the best beef jerky! I wished I would have visited on my trip to Oregon this past summer. Truly missed but always in my heart. Love, Aunt B
Bobbie De Armond
January 4, 2022
