Terry Gale Avery

June 10, 1951 - December 21, 2021

Terry Avery, age 70, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Portland Veterans Hospital, after a brief stay.

Terry was born in Mangum, Oklahoma, to Kent and Marcia (Shumate) Avery. He grew up in Oxnard, California, and graduated from Hueneme High School in 1970.

He was married to Shelly (DeLeon) for 17 years. In 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. After serving a tour in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1973. He worked for civil service at Point Mugu Naval Base as a security guard and then the air terminal, where he retired. Terry enjoyed fishing, woodworking, western movies and was a big fan of Superman.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Avery) Whittington, of Albany; son, Schuyler Avery, of Scio; brothers, Dale Avery, of Moberly, Missouri, and James Avery, of Albany; sister, Elaine (Avery) Cardwell, of Albany; granddaughters, Lauren Whittington and Chloe Avery; grandsons, Corey Marruffo, Carson Avery, and Cooper Avery; and great-granddaughters, Ava Marruffo, Alena Marruffo, and Alice Marruffo, as well as nieces and nephews.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com