Terry W. Maloney
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

Terry W. Maloney

October 1, 1967 – December 23, 2021

Terry Wayne Maloney, 54, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2021. Terry was born and spent his early school years in Ottawa, Kansas and graduated high school in Florissant, Missouri. After graduating Greenville (College) University in 1990 with degrees in physics and math, he married his wife, Melissa Anne (Ware), in 1991, and they moved to Corvallis, in 1992, where he attended Oregon State University. Together, they raised one son, Ethan Wayne, and built a life they loved in the Corvallis community.

For over a decade, Terry worked as an engineer for Hewlett Packard. He then began his lifelong dream of having his own IT consulting business, Legacy Systems. Terry later joined his colleague and friend, Bill Magedanz, and became a member of Advantage Computing and Electronic Services (ACES). Terry served God faithfully in the community and at Corvallis Evangelical Church in a number of roles.

Terry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Melissa, son, Ethan (24), both of Corvallis, his parents, Larry and Cathleen of Albany, , and a brother, Patrick (Laura) Maloney, of Springfield, Missouri. Other family members greatly impacted by this loss include Roman (Erica) Grubbs, of Portage, Michigan, Tyler (Christina Strom) Grubbs, of Albany, an uncle and aunt, Joe and Judy Maloney, of Princeton, Kansas, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Condolences at www.demossdurdan.com

Terry will be remembered for his professionalism, kindness, generosity, and exuberance for life.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
my heart breaks for you dear Melissa. please know you are loved. Walter
Walter Barnes
January 14, 2022
Keep a seat warm in heaven for me... See you soon buddy!!!
Randall S. Reust
Friend
January 14, 2022
