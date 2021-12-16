Menu
Theodore James Langton Jr.
1926 - 2021
Theodore (Ted) James Langton, Jr.

September 4, 1926 - November 29, 2021

Theodore (Ted) James Langton Jr., father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 29, 2021, of natural causes.

Ted was born September 4, 1926, in Portland, to Theodore and Beatrice Langton. As a young boy Ted lived in a number of small towns in northwest Oregon until the family settled in Cascade Locks for two of his high school years. For his senior year Ted went across the Columbia River to Stevenson, Washington, where he met the love of his life, Willie Knapp. They both graduated in 1944, with Willie going to Oregon College of Education for a teaching degree, and Ted enlisting in the Navy during World War II. After Ted returned from the War they were married in Portland, on July 19, 1947. They then moved to Corvallis where Ted went to Oregon State University School of Business. After his graduation in 1950, Ted and Willie moved back to Portland where he took a job with US National Bank. Their son, Ted, was born in October of 1950, and their daughter, Pam, was born in July 1952. In 1955, Ted and Willie moved back to Corvallis for a position with US Bank. Their second daughter, Becky, was born in June a year later. In 1958, while living in Corvallis, Ted was voted Junior First Citizen. Ted and Willie both became very active in Jaycees and Jaycetts, and made many lifelong friends. In 1960 they moved to Eugene where Ted became controller for Jones Veneer and Plywood, and later CFO for States Veneer Co. In 1983 they moved back to Corvallis when Ted retired.

Ted and Willie enjoyed spending summers at Triangle Lake (west of Eugene), and winters in Indio, California. Ted and Willie were strong Oregon State Beaver Believers in football and basketball for over 50 years.

Ted and Willie had a wonderful marriage that lasted almost 72 years, until Willie passed in April 2019.

Ted is survived by their son, Theodore Langton, III (wife Barb), of Corvallis, daughter, Pamela Salmons (husband Ted), of Lebanon, daughter, Rebecca Randall (husband Michael), of Washougal, Washington, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Per Ted's wishes, no service is planned.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
Ted worked with me late in his professional life. He was very skilled and taught me a lot about business and accounting. It was a privilege to work and visit with him - quite a gentleman. He had deep regards for his family. Coffees with Ted were enlightening and calming just what a person needs when working at complex tasks. Good memories. Bruce
Bruce Sorte
Work
December 18, 2021
Hi Ted So sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. He was a great partner and mentor and so proud of his family.
Glen Sweeney
December 16, 2021
