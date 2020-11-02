Thomas James Carroll

On October 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and family, Thomas James Carroll set out to prove once and for all that there are indeed fish in heaven.

Those of you that knew my brother can attest to his profound knowledge and eternal love of nature. Animal planet and history channel taught Tom more about wild life than most people will ever know exists.

You might also recall that his knowledge was more than just book smarts and theory, Tom accurately put it to practice. As such he was able to become one of the best hunters/fishermen/outdoorsmen I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

Tom was an advocate for our forests and waterways. His motto the same as was passed down from his father. "Leave it as good as or better than you found it". Tom was very adamant about his father's teachings and passed them out to his. Friends and family alike. My brother is defined by his Love of the outdoors.

Tom had a heart problem so severe that he knew his time with us was short. Rather than allow himself to be drowned in self-pity and anger; Tom chose to live the way he wanted.

He went fishing almost every day, often ending up camped out for the night and fishing for cat. In protest of the pollution of our waters. And forests, Tom hoisted a string of fish up the flagpole of Lincoln school. One can't help but conclude that something fishy is going on in the government. My brother was not a very social person. He kept his counsel to himself, preferring to interact mainly with family and close personnel friends. To him family was everything.

He loved shoes, specifically tennis shoes. He kept them spotless and required they be as fresh as the day they were bought. Dirt spots, stains, mud and, frayed material was unacceptable. Tom would give away a perfectly good pair of shoes simply because of a minor blemish that 9 times out of 10 most would never even know existed.

Thomas Carroll loved his grandmother. He took it upon himself to make sure she had a breakfast she would actually eat. And she always ate what Tom made for her… There was a reason that Tom's food was more delicious than any other. Reason being that Tom was the only one who stuck to Granny's recipes without deviation.

If you knew my brother you also knew his love for his country and the American way of life. You knew that he was a firm supporter of the 420 movement. A movement that saved his life.

Most importantly you know he was a Carroll to the core. An outlaw. A hunter. A fisherman. A family man.

Thomas is survived by his mother Marquetta Carroll. Favorite sibling Teanna McMahan, brother Shaun Carroll, son Tony, daughter Stacy. His caring aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and numerous people adopted into the family.

Those who knew Tom will know that he lived the way he wanted. When Heaven's call could no longer be ignored he departed. In his wake a trail of love and tears. He will be missed.

Although our family in heaven will welcome and rejoice, my world is lessened by his loss.

McHenry Funeral home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com