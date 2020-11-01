Thomas Adam Northern

March 7, 1936 – October 13, 2020

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Thomas Adam Northern passed away peacefully at Samaritan Albany General Hospital at the age of 84 years.

Tom was born in Brownsville, Oregon March 7, 1936 to Lester Thomas Northern and Alice Viola (Groshong) Northern. Tom married Eva Jean Northern on July 7, 1957. They were married 62 years. Eva Jean preceded Tom in death on May 21, 2020.

Tom is survived by his four daughters; Annita Northern of Albany, Oregon, Brenda Joyce Fulton & husband, Douglas of Alta Loma, California, Tamara Northern of Albany, Oregon and Nancy Periu & husband Richard of Stockholm, New Jersey.

Tom was grandfather to seven grandchildren; Dustin Fulton, Adam Lorain, Zachary Lorain, Matthew Lorain, Richard Periu, Anthony Periu and Brianna Periu. He was great grandfather to 15 children.

Tom is survived by brothers Carl Northern, Wayne Northern, David Northern and sisters Margaret Canfield, Minnie Hager and Marjorie Chamberlain. He was preceded in death by brothers Joseph Northern, Delbert Northern and sister Maxine Powell.

Tom enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on February 15, 1956 and was Honorably Discharged on August 17, 1963.

Tom and family then moved to Albany where he lived out his life. He retired from Cenex in Tangent, July of 1999 after 36 years of service.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years and bowling his entire life.

As per Tom's request there will be no service held.