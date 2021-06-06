Thomas Henry Settelmeyer

Thomas Settelmeyer, 73, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on May 25th, 2021. Tom, loving husband, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle and friend, passed at his home after living with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for nearly five years.

Tom is survived by the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Marianne and their children, Joshua and Samantha Settelmeyer, Eleni and Joseph Fancher, Aleya Murphy, and Alyssa and Logan Hagen. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Noah and Emmett Settelmeyer.

Tom was the oldest of 10 siblings, Jerry and Jan Settelmeyer, Lorene and Jack Luz, Emily Settelmeyer, Raymond and Donna Settelmeyer, Rick and Shari Settelmeyer, Jim and Joyce Settelmeyer, Camille and Joel Settelmeyer, Elise and Don Carrico, John Settelmeyer, as well as brother-in-law, Ed Grinstead. Tom also had many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Martha Settelmeyer and his brother, John.

Tom grew up in the New Rockford/Bremen area of North Dakota until moving to Oregon at the age of 15. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School, attended Southern Oregon College, Oregon State University and earned a Welding degree from Linn Benton Community College. He was a lifelong learner with an avid interest in solar energy, mechanics, and Popular Science Magazine. He could build or fix anything and loved family projects, helping his kids or anyone in need. Even when unable, he continued to serve as a "how-to" resource for many.

Tom retired from Duraflake in 2011, after 41 years. He was well known in his community for service and caring for others. He spent many years volunteering for the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent De Paul and at every high school dance competition and fundraiser as a three time "Dance Team Dad." Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and camping with his "kids." He was always down for an adventure, road trip in the cruiser...or an impromptu ice cream run. He enjoyed spoiling his dogs and many granddogs. Tom loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to Taco Tuesdays and an opportunity to gather with friends. His legendary "Dad's World-Famous Cheese Potatoes" and cocoa recipes will be enjoyed for generations.

Tom's servant spirit, willingness to lend a hand, love for his family and a good time will be remembered and celebrated by all. A private, family celebration will be held at a later time.