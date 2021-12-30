Thomas Dynes Whitlatch

February 28, 1952 - December 24, 2021

Thomas Dynes Whitlatch, 69, died from complications of Parkinson's Disease on December 24, 2021, at an Albany, Oregon hospital. He was born on February 28, 1952, in San Francisco, California, son of James Dynes Whitlatch and Betty Jean (Philpot) Whitlatch.

Tom lived briefly in New York and Tujunga, California but grew up mainly in Los Angeles and graduated from University High School. He moved to Orinda after high school and attended Diablo Valley College and UC Berkeley in psychology. He was married to Terryl Whitlatch from 1989 to 2005. He relocated to Albany, Oregon after he was married. He worked in electronics for many years (Nicolet Zeta) and later briefly at Home Depot. Tom was passionate about sports and played basketball in high school. He enjoyed attending sporting events and loved the SF Giants, Warriors, and 49ers. He was even more passionate about music, especially classical, rock, and New Wave. He had a huge collection of vinyl, CDs, and tapes and was a dedicated audiophile. Tom also loved the theater and was an amateur actor in local plays in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Willamette Valley, Oregon. He loved to cook and bake and he made delicious pies. He was also an avid member of Toast Masters. He was very active in his church and he had a large circle of friends. He also loved his pet bird and dog deeply. He was a fix-it person who loved to work on his cars, about which he was also passionate. He always remembered his family's birthdays and sent individual notes to each niece and nephew. He will be remembered and missed greatly.

He was predeceased by his father. Surviving are his mother, Betty, as well as his brother, Kirk Whitlatch, and his wife, Sharon Bleviss, of San Francisco, California, and their children, Anna, Adam, Aaron, Andrew, and Alex; his sister Carol Whitlatch, and her wife, Marybeth Bartholomew, of Cleveland, Ohio, and their children, Kyle and Gabriel; and former wife, Terryl Whitlatch, of Albany, Oregon.

Those who wish to remember Tom in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Parkinson's center at beinmotion.org/donation-form or BeInmotion, 23905 Mercantile Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]