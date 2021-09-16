Menu
Timothy John Lewis
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Timothy John Lewis

May 7, 1977 - September 14, 2021

Timothy John Lewis, 44, passed away peacefully in his home in Lebanon, Oregon on September 14, 2021.

Tim lived in Salem, Oregon until 1986 when his family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1995. After high school, Tim attended classes at Linn-Benton Community College and worked at Roth's Grocery Stores as a Night Crew Foreman until 2018 when he left to be a stay at home father. Tim met his soulmate Gina in April of 1996 and they were married on August 22, 1998. Lebanon became their permanent home in 2005, that same year they welcomed their twin boys on June 15.

Tim has always been a collector to include sports trading cards, Elvis memorabilia and Funko Pops. His favorite activities were sports betting, golf, Frisbee golf, running, and grilling on the BBQ. Although, what he cherished most is spending time with his family.

Survived by his loving wife Gina Lewis of 23 years; sons Tristan & Pacey Lewis; parents Beverly & Ted Lewis and brother Jeff Lewis.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sand Ridge Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Memorial donations can be made at:

https://gofund.me/8bf3e076.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sand Ridge Cemetery
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bev, Ted, Jeff, Gina, Pacey and Tristan, the Love and Memories of Tim will be in our hearts forever.
Aunt Vicki and Uncle Jim
Family
September 18, 2021
Lewis family of Vaughn lane lebanon Oregon 97355
Matthew Lacy
September 17, 2021
Ted' Bev, Jeff ,Gina, and boys.so sorry for such a great loss .may your memories help you all cope .
Ralph @ Kathy
September 16, 2021
Bev and family my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Sorry to hear about your loss.
Elizabeth Foster
Other
September 16, 2021
Ted, Bev & Jeff, I am so so sorry for your loss. Love you ALL Diane
Diane Gardner
September 16, 2021
