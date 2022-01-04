Timothy Allan Waite

January 29, 1956 - December 29, 2021

Timothy (Tim) Allan Waite passed away on December 19th, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany at the age of 65. Tim was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

He was born in Albany, to Gib and Marilyn (Altenberg) Waite. Tim attended school his entire childhood in Albany and loved boxing and basketball in high school.

On October 25, 1975, Tim married the love of his life LaVonne I. Brown, in Albany. Tim and LaVonne lived many years in Albany raising their three children and eventually spending time with their grandchildren. Tim loved hunting, fishing, camping, antiquing with his wife and the Oregon Ducks. He had a love for the History channel and even in his final days wanted to watch The Curse of Oak Island.

He is survived by his daughters, Misty (Matt) Evans, Mindy (Alan) Beard, son, Spencer Waite. Grandchildren, Karlee, Alex, Christopher, Courtney & Mason. Great-grandchildren, Arianna, Blakeleigh, and Averie, his mother, Marilyn Waite, and his brother, Alan (Michelle) Waite, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his wife, LaVonne Waite, father, Gib Waite, brothers, Wayne Waite and Scott Waite, sister-in-law Donna Waite, mother-in-law, Patsy Brown and father-in-law, Jim Brown.

A celebration of life is planned for January 15, 2022. Time and location to be determined.

