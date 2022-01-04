Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Allan Waite
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Timothy Allan Waite

January 29, 1956 - December 29, 2021

Timothy (Tim) Allan Waite passed away on December 19th, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany at the age of 65. Tim was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

He was born in Albany, to Gib and Marilyn (Altenberg) Waite. Tim attended school his entire childhood in Albany and loved boxing and basketball in high school.

On October 25, 1975, Tim married the love of his life LaVonne I. Brown, in Albany. Tim and LaVonne lived many years in Albany raising their three children and eventually spending time with their grandchildren. Tim loved hunting, fishing, camping, antiquing with his wife and the Oregon Ducks. He had a love for the History channel and even in his final days wanted to watch The Curse of Oak Island.

He is survived by his daughters, Misty (Matt) Evans, Mindy (Alan) Beard, son, Spencer Waite. Grandchildren, Karlee, Alex, Christopher, Courtney & Mason. Great-grandchildren, Arianna, Blakeleigh, and Averie, his mother, Marilyn Waite, and his brother, Alan (Michelle) Waite, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his wife, LaVonne Waite, father, Gib Waite, brothers, Wayne Waite and Scott Waite, sister-in-law Donna Waite, mother-in-law, Patsy Brown and father-in-law, Jim Brown.

A celebration of life is planned for January 15, 2022. Time and location to be determined.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.