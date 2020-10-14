Tony Lee Cummings

January 22, 1961 – October 7, 2020

Tony Lee Cummings, 59, of Lebanon, passed away, Wednesday October 7, 2020, in Albany.

Tony was born January 22, 1961 in El Cajon, California the son of Eugene and Elsie (Jeffers) Cummings. Tony spent the majority of his life in Lacomb and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1979.

He then served in the Navy as a machinist mate from 1979-1982. In the service he learned how to play the harmonica and would then play it for Kybo and Sage.

Tony had worked as a construction millwright for most of his life. He was very proud to be a Grand Ronde Tribal member. He also belonged to the Lebanon Elks and the American Legion Post 51.

Tony enjoyed riding at the dunes, elk hunting, camping, making people laugh and loved finding humor in everything. His favorite vacation was to the Moab with his wife, which was an item crossed off his bucket list.

He married Susan Lynn Weaver on December 21, 2009 in Las Vegas, she survives. Other survivors include his children Korby (April) Cummings, Larae (Aaron) Christiansen, Keri Trembath, Teri Trembath, Gator (Audrey) Trembath, Nichole (Nicho) Rodriguez, grandchildren Calvin Little, Cede Little, Neil Fontaine, Cessna Trembath, Hunter Hahn, Charles Trembath III, AJ Trembath, Kaedence Cummings, Dantae Rodriguez, McKenzie Christiansen, Chazlynn Christiansen, Zorro (grand puppy), Damien Rodriguez, Addyson Christiansen, Great Grandkids Taine Fontaine, Devin Fontaine, Charley Goodwin, Brother Barney Cummings of Lancaster, California, Sisters Lori Humphrey of Turner, Oregon and Pauline Porter of Stayton, Oregon and his father Eugene Cummings. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A public viewing was held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A Private memorial (due to covid restrictions) was held Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com