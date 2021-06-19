Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Toshiko Baier
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Toshiko Baier, 93, of Philomath, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, June 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My beautiful Obasan (grandmother) Toshiko. I love you and hope you know how much you taught me. When I planted my garden I thought of you. How abundant and beautiful your garden always was. I wanted to make it there so badly to see you and you meet your newest great grandson Phoenix. You lived a long life, I was sure you were going to be one of the ones who would live to 100. I will miss you and I love you very much. Until we meet again
Kelly Baier
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results