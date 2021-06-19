My beautiful Obasan (grandmother) Toshiko. I love you and hope you know how much you taught me. When I planted my garden I thought of you. How abundant and beautiful your garden always was. I wanted to make it there so badly to see you and you meet your newest great grandson Phoenix. You lived a long life, I was sure you were going to be one of the ones who would live to 100. I will miss you and I love you very much. Until we meet again

Kelly Baier June 19, 2021