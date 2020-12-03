Menu
Travis Hultberg
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020

Travis L. Hultberg

February 23, 1975 – November 9, 2020

Travis L. Hultberg, 45, formerly of Philomath, died November 9, 2020 in Houston Texas. He was born February 23, 1975 to Dennis and Sue Hultberg.

He attended Philomath High School and later married Kathy Hultberg. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by a brother, James Matthew Hultberg.

Travis is survived by his mother Sue, father Dennis, and step mother Judy, sister Amber Sawtelle, brother Justin Sawtelle and daughter Leann Hultberg.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
