Veldren Dixon
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Veldren Marie Dixon

August 20, 1935 - December 15, 2021

Veldren Marie Dixon, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 15, with her beloved husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Dixon, at her side. She is survived by seven of her eight children. Vicki Barbour, Debbie Dixon, Scott (Paula) Dixon, Kevin (Lory) Dixon, Theresa Dixon, Dan (Amy) Dixon, and Linda (Matt) Crocker. Michael Dixon preceded her in death. In addition to her children she was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was known for her sense of humor, love of children, and her kind, giving heart. Services will be held at the Junction City LDS Church at 1 p.m., December 29.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Junction City LDS Church
OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We lost track of you and Bill and are sorry of that. I enjoyed being around Veldren in the years past. Our thoughts are with you as you go on in your lives.
Judy Rutland Simons
December 29, 2021
