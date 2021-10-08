Verda D. Krug-Underwood

December 22, 1922 - September 26, 2021

Verda D. Krug-Underwood, former long-time Albany, Oregon resident, moved to Hermiston, in 2020. She was born on December 22, 1922, in Bogue, Kansas, to parents, Harry and Mae (Clampett) Dunning. She died on September 26, 2021, in Hermiston, at the age of 98 years. The family moved to Oregon from Morland, Kansas in 1941. She graduated from Albany High School in 1941.

She attended OSU for Continuing Education for her position at the Bureau of Mines, in Albany, as a Spectrographic Aid. She held the employment there from 1952 until retiring in 1982. Prior to employment at Bureau of Mines she worked at Calvins Drug, JC Pennys, Mountain State Power (Pacific Power) and briefly at Ore Met before returning to Bureau of Mines where she met Marion Krug, a beloved husband for 40 years from 1958-1998, when Marion passed. They purchased a home in the Mennonite Village in 1993 and wintered in Yuma, Arizona and she maintained the property in Yuma until 2002. She married her neighbor, Proise Underwood at Mennonite Village and they enjoyed life together from 1999-2007, taking many trips together and enjoying the wonderful companionship that they shared. They shared the Love of the Lord and attended South Albany Community Church. After all of the lockdowns and some medical issues, Verda decided to move to Hermiston to be closer to her niece in 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother: Leo Dunning, sisters: Myrtle Waggle, Harriet Smith (Peters) and Clista Bunch, her husbands: First Love: Lloyd Phelps, married 1944-1957, Marion Krug, 1958-1998, and Prois Underwood 1999-2007.

Verda didn't know a stranger. She truly loved people and sharing her faith with them.

She is survived by many nieces and a nephew, as well as all of her great nieces and nephews that admired her so much.

Verda will be missed by many faithful friends and is now reunited with friends and loved ones that were waiting for her on the other side.

At Verda's request there will be no service, her final wishes are that all should seek and know the Lord in a personal relationship.

Please share memories of Verda with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, is in care of arrangements.