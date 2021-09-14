Vernon Thomas "Tom" Thornburg Jr

March 9, 1941 - September 3, 2021

Tom Thornburg, 80, formerly of Albany passed away peacefully at St. Charles Hospital in Bend with his children John and Sarah at his bedside.

Tom was born in Arkoma, Oklahoma to Clara and Vernon Thomas Sr. where he joined an older sister, Nell Anne.

Tom was very mechanically inclined, and started working in the trades, at age 14, when he joined the Bricklayers union, alongside his father. He later moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, at age 18, and joined the Carpenter's union and served with the Alaska National Guard, including during the 9.2 earthquake in 1964.

Tom met and married Judith Sanner and had four children together: Jenny, Vernon Thomas III, Sherri, and Rodney. Tom moved his family to Troy, Ohio where he attended the Hobart School of Welding, specializing in welding aluminum. He moved to Arkansas with his family, and worked as a union millwright in a number of states including Washington on the Grand Coolee Dam, Oregon at Bonneville, John Day, and McNary Dams and at many lumber and pulp mills. He and Judith divorced in 1975.

Tom met Barbara Dennis in Hermiston, Oregon, they married, and had two children together: John and Sarah. The family moved to Albany in 1983.

Tom was a very caring person who loved being outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He was an active member of the PTA at Waverly Elementary school. He researched and designed a wooden playground structure, then worked with GAPS and a team of parents to make it a reality for the children. Tom was active as a Room Parent in his children's classrooms and worked with Boy Scouts Troop 100 and Girl Scouts Troop 169, helping with Jamborees, camp outs, and merit badges. If someone needed help, Tom was always there to lend a hand.

Four years ago, he developed serious health issues and moved to Bend to live with their daughter Sarah.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon Thornburg and Clara Asher, his sister Nell Quick and nephew Terry Quick.

He is survived by his children: John and Alaa Thornburg of Salem, Sarah Thornburg and partner Spencer Skeen of Bend; Jenny and Mark Martin, Sherry Spicer, and Rodney and Cindy Thornburg Ennis all of Missouri; Vernon and Jeanie Thornburg of Washington. 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Tom's former wives Judith Ennis and Barbara Thornburg and many friends also survive.

A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.