Vila E. Adkins

September 5, 1929 - September 3, 2021

Vila E. Adkins, 91, of Lebanon, died September 3, 2021 at her home.

Vila was born in Nampa, Idaho the daughter of Linnel and Elsie (Ireland) Lawrence. She was the 6th of 10 children. Vila was raised in Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School.

Vila married Warren (Warnie) Adkins on September 2, 1952 in Reno, Nevada and they made their home in Lebanon. Vila had worked as a cashier for Pacific Power until retiring in 1992.

Vila was a member of the Lebanon First Christian Church where she had taught Sunday School, Bible School and volunteered at the Soup Kitchen. She was also a member of the Square Circlers. Vila's hands were never still and she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, dancing, painting, needlepoint, drawing, poetry and doing crosswords among many other projects.

She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Derk White) Adkins, Tina (Bruce) Morgan; brother Cliff Lawrence; sister Blanche Glaub; grandchildren Joe Adkins, Sarah (Erik) Mulrooney, Jason and Steven Morgan; great-grandchildren Emmett and Caden Mulrooney. Her husband and love of her life, Warren "Warnie" Adkins preceded her in death in 1986.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Lebanon First Christian Church. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.