Vincent S. Wells
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Vincent S. Wells

February 7, 1980 - March 13, 2021

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, we lost our wonderful son Vince. On this beautiful sunny day, while enjoying a walk with friends, Vince's wounded heart suddenly stopped beating. Now at peace, he was 41.

Vince loved and enjoyed people, all people, and always saw the good in them. He had a big heart of kindness and compassion. Vince was fun loving and always provided an example of how to live in the moment. When he laughed it was contagious! He was always at his happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He suffered loneliness when unable to be with those he loved. Vince was always sentimental and expressive of his emotions. Having accepted Jesus Christ into his heart at an early age, we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now continuously surrounded by God's unconditional love and with his two grandpas in heaven. We will hold you forever in our hearts Vince, rest in peace our beloved son and brother.

Vincent Sears Wells was born on February 7, 1980 in Corvallis, Oregon to Mike and Cindy Wells of Lebanon. He was their first born. Vince grew up and lived most of his life in Lebanon, attending Sodaville Elementary, Lebanon Christian School and East Linn Christian Academy where he graduated in 1998. Vince was highly intelligent, an excellent student and a deep thinker. Vince went on to Linn Benton Community College and then to Oregon State University where he graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor's degree in business.

As a young boy, Vince enjoyed playing with his friends, exploring the neighborhood, baseball and card collecting, and playing with Legos where he would occupy himself for hours at a time. Vince loved being a little boy, longed to remain one, and always was a boy at heart. As a teenager, he liked snowboarding and loved his trips to the snow with his best buddies. He liked cars, and his first was a 1963 Chevy Nova SS that he and his dad restored to near original condition. Vince won trophies with the Nova and drove his date to the prom in it.

Vince loved to travel to new places and to meet new people. It brought him great joy. Some of his fondest memories were of his visits to Hawaii, especially the island of Kauai and our family trip there. He longed to do that again. Vince dreamed about living on Kauai someday, happily ever after… The music of IZ made him cry.

After college Vince went to work for Central Willamette Credit Union, and then on to positions at Citizen's Bank and KeyBank where he cultivated special relationships with the customers he so loved. Vince's strong suit as a banker was his connection to his clients. He always put them first and not only treated them with respect, but as members of his own personal family. Vince was a man of integrity and took pride in the reputation that he worked hard to obtain.

Vince enjoyed being active in the community. During his time at KeyBank, he was the bank's community representative, working closely with the late Shelly Garrett, former Chamber of Commerce Director. He participated weekly with the Chamber of Commerce Greeters, attended Business After Hours and helped with other volunteer Chamber activities. He attended meetings of service organizations such as Rotary Club and the Optimists. Vince went through the Lebanon Gateway Leadership program sponsored by the Chamber. Lebanon has lost a good man who offered much to the community. He will be greatly missed by those he served and cared about.

Vince purchased Vital Health of Lebanon in 2006 and reorganized it as Vinnie's Natural Living Inc. His goal with the store was to help others experience vibrant good health by providing nutritional advice, raw and natural foods and nutritional supplements.

Having been dealt a tough hand to play, Vince experienced way more than his fair share of pain and struggles in life. At the time of his passing, Vince and his family were experiencing a season of renewed hope and excitement about the future. With relationships reconciled, Vince was expressive of his love for his family and close friends. Many good conversations were taking place with his mom, dad, son and sister.

Vince leaves behind his beautiful son Ezekiel (Zeke); parents Mike & Cindy Wells of Lebanon; sister Amy (Wells) Schlabach and her husband Andrew of Lebanon; grandmothers Patricia Gordon of Lebanon and Marilyn Bourguignon of Conway, Massachusetts; five nephews and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Sandridge Cemetery on Saturday, March 27th at 11 a.m. A celebration of life service for Vince will follow at 2 p.m. at The River Center in Lebanon and all are welcome. The family wants to encourage anyone desiring to share good memories or thoughts of Vince, to please do so.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
The River Center
Lebanon, OR
Mar
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sandridge Cemetery
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and Cindy I am so very sorry for the loss of your son. I have many good memories of Vince when he was younger. May God put his arms around both of you and bring you comfort.
Sandi Brantner
March 26, 2021
Becky, Kevin and Kate
March 24, 2021
Man i am so sorry to hear of your loss..
Amy Garlinghouse
Classmate
March 24, 2021
I wasn't someone who grew up with Vince or knew him completely but I felt compelled to share. Vince was one of 4 roommates living with me for a short time in our college days. Most of us were on our own for the first time in our lives so I won't pretend the dishes got done very often but the main point I wanted to share is that this was the first time he was living unsupervised and there was every opportunity for him to get in trouble or do bad things but he never did. He spent most of his time at the house laughing,, playing board games and talking to his friends. I didn't know him well, but you didn't have to know him for long to see what a bright light he was for everyone around him and he had a great spirit that is unfortunately very uncommon. I was sorry to hear he had to overcome an unfair share of life's obstacles but I definitely understand. As family and friends and especially parents you should be proud of what a bright and kind man you all raised. My deepest condolences to you all. ---Andre Rice
Andre Rice
March 20, 2021
Vinnie, I'll always remember the good times we had, your kindness, joy, encouragement and goodness. Mike, Cindy, Amy, Andrew, and Zeke, I'm deeply sorry for your loss. May our Good God bless you all with His mercy.
matt libra
Friend
March 19, 2021
I was an employee of Central Willamette Community Credit Union when I met Vince. If my memory is correct we went through orientation class together in the summer of 2003. It´s been many years since we worked together but I do remember him as a very personable young man with a great sense of humor. I´m saddened to hear of his loss. The world needs more people with Vince´s spirt. To the Wells family, I know your pain is great, and words are of little comfort but I always look back on my time at CWCCU with fond memories of all the people that made it a great place to work. Vince certainly made a huge contribution to commradery and the enjoyment of working together.
David Skilton
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Vince was such a nice person. Seeing him after I had been away for 20 yrs. He took time to stop what he was doing and ask me if I knew who he was he had grown up in that 20yrs. He asked questions about the family and treated us like he had just seen us last week. He always had a way of making a person feel like he cared and that they you were important. He always asked me to say hi to Mrs. Kittel
Amy (Kittel) Blanshan
March 18, 2021
We loved you Vince - Enjoy heaven!!
Gene and Charlotte Gerig
March 18, 2021
