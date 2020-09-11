Violet Mae Proctor-Deever

February 27, 1934 – September 7, 2020

Violet "Vi" Mae Proctor-Deever, 86, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon.

Violet was born February 27, 1934 in Wagner, South Dakota, to Alfred and Mayme (Petrick) Zolnowsky. She was the oldest of four children. The family later relocated to Oregon, ultimately settling in Lebanon, where Violet attended Lebanon public schools.

Following graduation from high school, she met and married Roman Suing. They had four children. They later divorced.

Vi later married Don Proctor in 1990. Don passed away in 1995. She subsequently married Charles Deever in 1996. Charles passed away in 2009.

Violet worked for the Linn County Surveyors' office. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, politics, and spending time with her family.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly Watson, son Kevin Suing and daughter Katherine Kelker.

She is survived by her son Eric (Ramona) Suing of Keizer, daughter Julia (David) Summers of Prescott, Arizona, son-in-law John Kelker of Albany, sister Charlotte (John) Hainz of Lebanon, brother Roger (Carol) Zolnowsky of Santa Rosa, California and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com