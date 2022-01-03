Virginia Ann Chandler

December 5, 1925 - December 29, 2021

Virginia Ann Chandler was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Edward and Gladys (Winsett) Hood, on December 5, 1925. As a child she showed interest in philanthropic activity. While in high school she served on March of Dimes and those similar activities for the Vandenburg County 4-H. She was a member of the Thespians, National Honor, and Art Honor Societies. In her senior year the Servel Industries awarded her a session at Purdue University's experimental laboratories as the Outstanding 4-H Member of the County. She was also active as a junior member of the Three Arts Society.

After high school she became a Cadet Nurse in a WW-II program for training nurses. She graduated from Evansville, Indiana's Protestant Deaconess Hospital and had affiliation in Pediatric Nursing at Indiana University in Indianapolis. After moving to Oregon in 1948, and to complete her plans for nursing, she became certified by the University of Oregon in Adult, Pediatric, and Psychiatric Assessment. She worked in Obstetrics, Public Health, and Psychiatric Nursing, retiring in 1980 as the Administrative Nurse of the Adolescent Service Unit of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

While raising her four children, she served in 4-H and Cub Scout activities. She also served on the first committees to establish the city of Lebanon's indoor pool, and its first swim team. Concerned with the lack of good mental-health clinics, she worked in committees to establish the Linn County Guidance Clinic. She also served on the Linn County Mental Health Board and the Willamette Lung Association. She also taught several medical classes for the Red Cross.

After retirement, she served on Lebanon's first Historic Community effort and played a part in many of Lebanon's First Methodist Church's activities.

In Oregon, she was a member of the Ann Payne Colonial Dames Society, and a long-time member of the Santiam Daughters of the American Revolution.

Her personal interests included writing poetry, readings in history, philosophy and religions, cooking, baking, canning, gardening (especially wild plants), and crafts for religious missions.

Virginia married a high school classmate in 1946, Charles William Chandler (deceased 18 May 2015). Their children are Eric (Lakewood, Washington), Tom (deceased March 14, 2021), Robert, of Albany, and daughter, Carol Murray, of Lebanon. There are 11 grandchildren. Her life-long friend was her neighbor on Kratzville Road, Evansville, Indiana, Jane Eberhart.

Services will be private with memories focused on organizations in which she belonged. Any tribute for Mrs. Chandler should be assigned to the Frank Girod Scholarship Fund, at the Lebanon Community Hospital. If you desire another choice, any contribution to a similar health scholarship fund would be appreciated.

In her last few years, Mrs. Chandler had been a resident of Quail Run Assisted living Facility in Albany.