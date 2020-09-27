Menu
Virginia Dean
1916 - 2020
BORN
1916
DIED
2020

Virginia C. Dean

August 5, 1916 – September 9, 2020

Virginia Dean passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at 104 years old.

She was born on August 5, 1916 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John I. and Olive (Weaver) Hoffman.

During WWII she ferried planes in the U.S. with the WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilots).

Virginia obtained her BA in Home Economics from Indiana University in 1946, and served in a variety of jobs, including as an Extension Agent and Dietician. She lived in several places, mostly in the western U.S. She did a lot of traveling, including long voyages on freight ships.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2p.m. at Oakville Presbyterian Church 29970 Church Dr. Shedd, Oregon. More details of her life can be found on the website of DeMoss-Durden Funeral Home at www.demossdurdan.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakville Presbyterian Church
29970 Church Dr., Shedd, Oregon
