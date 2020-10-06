Menu
Virginia Voss

Virginia (Ginny) Voss

January 13, 1927 – September 29, 2020

Virginia (Ginny) was a long time resident of Albany, where she married Lloyd Voss and raised their two daughters, Linda Manley of Mesa Arizona and Patti Cook of West Richland Washington, Lloyd and Ginny enjoyed retirement in Yuma Arizona, and loved to travel. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
