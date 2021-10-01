I was very thankful and glad when I started working for bud as his caregiver. I enjoyed visiting and listening him tell his storys and memories. I am gonna miss him alot he was very easy to talk to and that man never complained once about anything even in his final hours. He is with the love of his life now Mary. I enjoyed thier memories he shared. God bless his whole family they will be forever in my heart...

Tammy Revels Work October 2, 2021