Waldo H. Smith

August 22, 1931 - March 17, 2021

Waldo Hugh Smith, 89, of Lacomb, died March 17, 2021 at his home.

Waldo was born in Lacomb, Oregon the son of Hugh D. and Inda L. (Garrison) Smith and had resided in Lacomb his entire life.

Waldo graduated from Lebanon High School in 1949 and then entered the Navy serving in the Sea Bees during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge he returned to Lacomb and married Maxine J. Peoples on August 13, 1953.

Waldo had worked for Snow Peak Logging later known as Cascade Logging in the position of Hook Tender. He spent his lifetime in the woods until his retirement in 1993. Waldo also managed the Lacomb Cemetery for numerous years until his death.

Waldo was a member of the American Legion, the Elks, Lacomb Grange and the Lacomb Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his wife Maxine; children Hugh Smith, Katherine Smith Todd and Frank Smith; four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.

Waldo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Everett, Carl and Clair; sisters Elsie Howell, Helen Pinder and Violet Harrison.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Lacomb Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Santiam Post #51 as he was very proud of his country.

