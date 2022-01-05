Menu
Walter V. Wetherelt
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR
Walter V. Wetherelt (AKA Vern), 80, of Halsey, passed away Friday, December 31,2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
The last time we met was when I visited Aunt Ruth in the nursing home. Vernon was just as I always knew him. Kind, gentle and very natural. It wasn't as though we lived on the other side of the world, but had just met up after a few months away. Know that you blessed him, Gina. Love and bless, Rosie x
Rosie Hewson (Raylene Hodges)
Family
January 5, 2022
