William (Bill) Barnes

October 8, 1942 - April 13, 2021

William (Bill) Jesse Barnes died April 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Bill was born in Albany to Jesse and Frieda (Lucht) Barnes on October 8, 1942 and lived his entire life in Albany except one year at Oregon Tech. Bill was the "face" of Coastal Farm and Ranch for 40 years, only retiring after a disabling stroke. For 17 remarkable years after his stroke, he still had quick smile, and a hundred great ways to say, "damn okay." He loved his job, hunting, fishing and grandchildren. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Barb, two children from his first marriage, Cindy Williams and Darren Barnes both of Spokane, step-children, Dori Wittrig, Deb Montgomery, Trish Irwin, and Peter Toedtemeier, eight wonderful grandchildren and four beautiful great-grandchildren. He also leaves siblings, Edward, Lyle and Joyce Nored. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette Doney. There will be a Celebration of Life in late July.