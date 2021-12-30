Menu
William Thomas "Chip" Goree Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

William "Chip" Thomas Goree, Jr.

October 20, 1960 – December 28, 2021

Chip (also known as Billy) may have been 61, but he embraced life as a fearless 20-year-old with a capacity to see humor in every situation.

Born on Seymour Johnson Airforce Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to Elizabeth Ann (Mattz) and William Thomas Goree, Sr., Chip's father served in both Korea and Vietnam and the four Goree children spent their early years on military bases.

Chip moved west permanently in the mid-1990s and initially lived in Waldport and then Albany. He was a carpenter/handyman with a special aptitude for all things mechanical.

To his friends and family, he was the "wild guy" born in the wrong century. Happiest with his dogs in the backwoods, he created fun wherever he landed; Chip could even laugh in the face of physical danger. When not tromping through the forest, he was studying American history, collecting coins and had a special interest in war chronicles.

Chip is survived by Jackie Jern, his partner of 24 years; her daughters Emily Woods and Molly Savoie; and longtime Albany friend Mackenzie McPhate. His son, Zale, lives in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. No public service is planned.

Chip was diagnosed with heart issues but died unexpectantly. His family is grateful for the Albany Fire Department and its efforts to resuscitate him. Any donations in Chip's memory should be directed to Fisher Funeral Home to help with burial-related expenses.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
My condolences to Billy's family and friends. Billy served as our Handyman for many years, which was great because he helped my mother and I upkeep the house and yard. He did everything from changing the light bulbs to removing an old overhang. He and I visited quite a bit through the years, and I am going to miss him.
Diana McDonald
Friend
December 31, 2021
