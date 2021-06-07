Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Russell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

William L. Russell

December 17, 1931 - May 2, 2021

William L. Russell of Union, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home on May 2, 2021. He was born in Yamhill, Oregon to parents who were also born and raised in Yamhill and was a graduate of Yamhill High School.

Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ralph W. Russell and Edna F. (Haynes) Russell, and his brother Ronald M. Russell. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Idabess "Becky" (Hembree) Russell. He is also survived by two other brothers, Arthur L. Russell of Portland, and Eugene H. Russell of Corvallis. They had no sisters.

Bill is also survived by his children, Michael "Mike" Russell and Kim Russell, both of Shelton, Washington, Tim Russell of Deale, Maryland, Donna (Russell) Bradley of Lebanon, and Alan Russell of Acton, California. His legacy also includes 11 grandchildren and a whole lot of great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are to be held on Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at the Skokomish Community Church in Skokomish Valley near Shelton, Washington. It will be followed by a family graveside service held on Sunday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the Pike/North Yamhill Cemeteries near Yamhill.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Skokomish Community Church
Skokomish Valley near Shelton, WA
Jun
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pike/North Yamhill Cemeteries
Near Yamhill, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I grew up with him and family, they lived neighbors of my folks farm on the pike road. God bless him and all the family.take care!
Daniel L. Hardy
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results